

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A man accused of standing outside a North York daycare with his pants down last week has turned himself into Toronto police.

The man identified himself to police on Friday after a surveillance camera image in connection with the incident was released earlier in the day.

Police said that the man was on private property outside a residential building with a daycare on its main floor near Bathurst Street and Finch Avenue area at around 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 15.

At the time, police said the man was allegedly observed with his pants down and eventually fled the area.

Police have not released the suspect’s name or age as they said the investigation is still ongoing.