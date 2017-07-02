

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police say that they are concerned for the safety of a 46-year-old man and his 11-year-old daughter, both of whom have been missing since Thursday.

Daniel Pushie and his daughter Ariel Pushie were last seen in the Danforth and Warden avenues area on Thursday evening.

Police say that they believe that Pushie and his daughter were travelling to the Gerrard Street and Broadview Avenue area at the time of their disappearance.

Daniel Pushie is described as five-foot-ten and about 180 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. Ariel Pushie is described as four-feet-tall and about 80 lbs. with long dark hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (416) 808-4100, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).