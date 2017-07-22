

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A man and woman in their early 20s were both taken to hospital with stab wounds after they reportedly showed up at a Mississauga fire hall in search of assistance early Saturday morning.

Reports from the scene suggest that the victims attended a fire hall near Fairview Road and Hurontario Street at around 1:30 a.m.

Peel paramedics say the victims both had multiple stab wounds and were taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.

The victims are boyfriend and girlfriend, according to paramedics.

No arrests have been made in connection with the stabbing and police have not released any information about possible suspects at this point.