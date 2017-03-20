Man charged in North York gym sexual assault
A man wanted in a sexual assault investigation at a North York gym, turned himself into police on Sunday.
A 37-year-old Toronto man has been charged with sexual assault after an incident at a Planet Fitness gym at York Gate Boulevard, near Jane Street and Finch Avenue on Monday.
Investigators say a woman was walking in the front lobby when a man stepped in front to block her path. She was then grabbed in a “bear hug” and sexually assaulted.
The 26-year-old broke free and ran away.
The suspect is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on May 16.