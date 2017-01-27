Man dead after Oakville industrial accident
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Friday, January 27, 2017 3:04PM EST
Last Updated Friday, January 27, 2017 3:32PM EST
One man is dead following an industrial accident in Oakville.
It happened at around 9:30 a.m. at Quala Container on Royal Windsor Drive near Winston Churchill Blvd.
A worker reportedly fell into a container and became trapped at the facility.
He was found without vital signs and pronounced dead a short time later, Halton Regional Police said.
The Ministry of Labour is investigating the deadly incident.
The man’s identity has not been released.