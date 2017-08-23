

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A male driver is dead after a rollover collision on a road east of Peterborough.

The collision happened at around 3:20 p.m. on County Road 47 near the township of Havelock-Belmont-Methuen.

Ontario Provincial Police said officers arrived to find a single male at the scene who succumbed to his injuries.

It’s not clear what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle, which came to rest upside down on an embankment on the side of the road.

The road was shut down for several hours as police investigated the fatal crash.