

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A man is dead after a car and a pickup truck collided near Clairville Conservation Area in Brampton on Wednesday morning.

Peel Regional police say a car driven by a male struck the rear of a pickup truck possibly towing a trailer near Queen Street East and McVean Drive.

The force of the collision forced one vehicle involved onto its roof.

Police identified the victim as a 42-year-old Brampton man.

The westbound lanes of Queen Street were closed between McVean Drive and The Gore Road to allow for cleanup and an investigation.