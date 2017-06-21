Man dies after car slams into rear of truck in Brampton
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, June 21, 2017 11:22AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 21, 2017 12:43PM EDT
A man is dead after a car and a pickup truck collided near Clairville Conservation Area in Brampton on Wednesday morning.
Peel Regional police say a car driven by a male struck the rear of a pickup truck possibly towing a trailer near Queen Street East and McVean Drive.
The force of the collision forced one vehicle involved onto its roof.
Police identified the victim as a 42-year-old Brampton man.
The westbound lanes of Queen Street were closed between McVean Drive and The Gore Road to allow for cleanup and an investigation.