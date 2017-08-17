

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 73-year-old man has been charged in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a boy at the Denison Armoury in the 1980s, Toronto police say.

Investigators allege that between 1984 and 1987, a man sexually assaulted a boy at the armoury, located in the area of Dufferin Street and Wilson Avenue.

Police did not say how old the boy was at the time of the alleged incidents.

A suspect, who has been identified by police as 73-year-old Windsor resident Earl Ray Stevens, has been charged with six counts of sexual assault.

He has been described by investigators as a white male with blue eyes and is approximately five-foot-six with a thin build.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 19.

Police say they are concerned there may be other victims and ask anyone with information about the case to call 416-808-3100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).