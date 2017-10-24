Man hurt in Scarborough chemical spill: paramedics
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, October 24, 2017 11:34AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 24, 2017 4:16PM EDT
Toronto paramedics say a man in his 20s is in serious condition after he was reportedly sprayed with acid from a chemical spill in a Scarborough industrial park on Tuesday morning.
Emergency crews were called to Chemical Court and Coronation Drive, north of East Point Park at 11:09 a.m. for a report of a chemical spill.
Paramedics arrived to find a man in his 20s suffering from injuries.
He was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.
The owner of the facility where the spill took place, Lanxess AG, said the worker was in good condition and was taken to hospital as a precaution.
"The Ministry of Labor has been notified and we await their arrival at the site," company spokesperson Lisa Goldstone said in a statement. "The area of the plant that was impacted was shutdown until further notice."
Goldstone said later that the employee was released from hospital at 3 p.m.