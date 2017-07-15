Man in stable condition after stabbing near Pearson International Airport
Police tape is seen in this undated file photo.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Saturday, July 15, 2017 7:58AM EDT
A man has been taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a stabbing near Pearson International Airport on Saturday morning.
It happened near Derry Road and Vanguard Drive at around 7:15 a.m.
Paramedics say that the victim was taken to a local hospital and is currently in stable condition.
No information has been released about potential suspects at this point.