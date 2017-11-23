

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One man has been airlifted to hospital after a collision involving a tow truck on Highway 401 in Milton, Ornge confirms.

The collision occurred in the westbound lanes of the highway near Guelph Line early Thursday morning.

In a tweet, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said a tow truck operator was injured while removing a transport truck from a ditch in the area. The driver's injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Schmidt said the Ministry of Labour has been called in to investigate.