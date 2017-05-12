

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Toronto police say they have arrested a man in connection with a half dozen convenience store robberies that occurred in south Etobicoke and Mississauga over the past two months.

Investigators say that in most instances, the suspect would wait outside a convenience store until no customers were inside.

He would then enter and draw a large knife, demanding cash from the lone employee inside.

He would then exit the store and hop into a parked getaway vehicle. Authorities released details about the suspect and his vehicle in an attempt to locate him.

The robberies occurred in the south Etobicoke area along Lakeshore Boulevard West and into south Mississauga, between April and May.

On Wednesday, police observed a car matching their description and pulled it over.

A suspect identified as Tomasz Burzawa, 40, was charged with five counts of robbery with an offensive weapon, one count of robbery and five counts of possession of a weapon.

He appeared in court at 2201 Finch Avenue West on Thursday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-7350, or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 (TIPS).