Man rushed to hospital after stabbing near the Rogers Centre
Police tape is shown at the scene of a stabbing near the Rogers Centre early Saturday morning.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Saturday, August 12, 2017 7:42AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, August 12, 2017 7:45AM EDT
A man was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after an apparent stabbing near the Rogers Centre overnight.
Paramedics say that they were called to the Lower Simcoe Street and Bremner Boulevard area, where they located the man.
Police have not been able to confirm whether or not anyone has been taken into custody.
The circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear.