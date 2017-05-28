Man rushed to trauma centre after stabbing outside Mississauga restaurant
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Sunday, May 28, 2017 6:16AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, May 28, 2017 10:09AM EDT
One man is in hospital after a stabbing outside a Mississauga restaurant early Sunday morning.
Peel Regional Police say at around 2:20 a.m. a male victim and his friend were leaving a restaurant in the area of Dundas Street and Queen Frederica Drive when they were approached by three male suspects.
An argument broke out between the two groups of men and a fight ensued.
At one point during the altercation, one of the three suspects brandished a knife and the 30-year-old victim was stabbed.
When first responders arrived on scene, Peel paramedics say people involved in the altercation scattered.
The victim, who is a Mississauga resident, was located on Westerdam Road and was taken to a Toronto trauma centre for treatment.
His injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, police say.
No arrests have been made in the case and detailed suspect descriptions have not yet been released.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact investigators.