

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One man is in hospital after a stabbing outside a Mississauga restaurant early Sunday morning.

Peel Regional Police say at around 2:20 a.m. a male victim and his friend were leaving a restaurant in the area of Dundas Street and Queen Frederica Drive when they were approached by three male suspects.

An argument broke out between the two groups of men and a fight ensued.

At one point during the altercation, one of the three suspects brandished a knife and the 30-year-old victim was stabbed.

When first responders arrived on scene, Peel paramedics say people involved in the altercation scattered.

The victim, who is a Mississauga resident, was located on Westerdam Road and was taken to a Toronto trauma centre for treatment.

His injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, police say.

No arrests have been made in the case and detailed suspect descriptions have not yet been released.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact investigators.