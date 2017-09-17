

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A man shot inside a restaurant in the city’s Entertainment District on Saturday night has died in hospital, Toronto police confirmed Sunday.

Gunfire rang out inside Michael’s on Simcoe, located on Simcoe Street just south of Adelaide Street, shortly before 9 p.m.

Following the shooting, paramedics could be seen outside the restaurant performing CPR on the victim, who one witness said appeared to be a man in his 50s.

He was rushed to a trauma centre without vital signs and was subsequently pronounced dead in hospital.

Frene DiMaso, who said she was sitting in the upper level of the restaurant at the time of the shooting, reported hearing four gunshots but said initially she thought someone was setting off fireworks.

After that, DiMaso said people took cover under their tables and the maître d’ told patrons to stay down.

At one point, everyone dining at the restaurant was told to leave the building.

Police said a suspect in a grey hoodie was last seen fleeing the scene on Pearl Street. No detailed suspect description has been provided.

This incident marks the second time in two years that gunfire has erupted inside the downtown steakhouse.

On Sept. 25, 2015, two masked men walked into the restaurant on a Sunday night and shot a man and a woman who were sitting down to eat.

Michael Dabic, the owner of Michael’s on Simcoe, told CP24 he’s shocked that another shooting occurred inside the restaurant.

He added that his daughter was among the approximately 150 people inside the restaurant when the shooting took place on Saturday night.

Dabic also noted that the victim was eating at a table with another man when he was shot.

Homicide detectives have now taken over the case and more information is expected to be released later today.