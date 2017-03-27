

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A man in his 20s has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being shot during a home invasion in the city’s Swansea neighbourhood.

It happened inside a building in the area of The Queensway and Windermere Avenue at around 4 p.m.

Police said the victim was shot and assaulted during the incident.

One victim was located and taken to a trauma centre, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

There is no information about possible suspects so far.