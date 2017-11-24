Man slashed in hand following altercation at Bloor Street bar
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, November 24, 2017 5:43AM EST
Last Updated Friday, November 24, 2017 8:46AM EST
A male sustained a slash wound to his hand following an altercation at a west-end bar shortly after midnight.
It happened at Toronto Style Bar & Grill on Bloor Street near Dundas Street.
Police say the victim got into some sort of altercation with another man, at which point he was slashed in his hand with a knife.
He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The suspect fled the scene and has not been located.
Police have not released a description of the suspect at this point.