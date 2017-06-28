Man sought for sexual assault aboard TTC bus
A suspect wanted in relation to a sex assault aboard a TTC bus on June 27, 2017 is seen. (Toronto police)
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, June 28, 2017 1:18PM EDT
Police have released an image of a suspect after a woman said she was sexually assaulted aboard a TTC bus during Tuesday’s morning traffic rush.
Investigators say a woman was on board a TTC bus heading south on Dufferin Street from Eglinton Avenue West at about 8 a.m. on Tuesday when the alleged incident occurred.
She said she was assaulted as a man stood beside her.
He then got off the bus at Dufferin subway station on the Bloor line and boarded an eastbound train at about 8:20 a.m.
The suspect is described as a man in his 20s, standing five-feet-six inches tall, with a slim build. He had a moustache and was last seen wearing black pants and a black hooded jacket with the hood up.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-1300, or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 (TIPS).