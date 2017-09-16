

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Toronto police say a man suffered minor injuries after he was stabbed aboard a subway train at Donlands Station on Saturday night.

Police said they were called to Donlands Station just before 8:30 p.m. for a report of a man walking through the train carrying with a knife.

A witness told CP24 the suspect was yelling people towards the end of the train, and then got into a physical altercation with another passenger.

Police arrived at the scene and conducted a search but were unable to find him.