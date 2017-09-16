Man suffers minor injuries after stabbing aboard subway train at Donlands Station
Toronto Transit Commission sign is shown. (Chris Kitching/CP24)
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Saturday, September 16, 2017 10:31PM EDT
Toronto police say a man suffered minor injuries after he was stabbed aboard a subway train at Donlands Station on Saturday night.
Police said they were called to Donlands Station just before 8:30 p.m. for a report of a man walking through the train carrying with a knife.
A witness told CP24 the suspect was yelling people towards the end of the train, and then got into a physical altercation with another passenger.
Police arrived at the scene and conducted a search but were unable to find him.