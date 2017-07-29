

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Toronto police say a man walked into a North York hospital with a gunshot on Saturday night in serious condition.

A man walked into Humber River Hospital on Wilson Avenue, suffering from a gunshot wound at about 9:45 p.m. Saturday, police said.

He was later transported to a hospital trauma centre for further treatment, with officers saying on Twitter that his condition had become “unstable.”

Investigators were still working to establish where the shooting took place as of 11 p.m. Saturday.

No suspect information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 31 Division at 416-808-3100.