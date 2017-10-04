

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 38-year-old Markham father who was reported missing on Monday morning is believed to be travelling in northern Ontario, his family tells CP24.

Eugene Kim was last seen by his family on Monday morning at 7 a.m. in the area of Bayview Avenue and Royal Orchard Bouelvard.

The next day at 4:30 p.m., his brother Sean says he called his wife. Police traced the call to a cell tower in the area of North Bay, approximately a 335 kilometre drive north of where he was last seen on Monday.

Sean says his brother also paid for a permit to enter nearby Algonquin Park sometime later. Park staff says he was with someone when he paid for the permit, but Eugene’s family does not know who that person is.

Sean said family members set out for Algonquin Park on Wednesday to search for him.

His family and police say it is extremely out of character for him to be away from his wife and two children, a six-year-old boy and a two-year-old girl.

A press conference regarding his disappearance is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon in North York.

Eugene is described as a Korean male, standing five-feet-nine inches tall, weighing 185 pounds. He has black hair and wears eyeglasses.

It is believed he is driving a black 2010 Nissan Rogue SUV, with the license plate BJJD 108.

Anyone with information on Eugene’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7241.