

The Canadian Press





MISSISSAUGA, Ont. - A Toronto-area man has been charged with a hate crime after police allege he made a number of statements against the Muslim community online.

Police would not say what the alleged comments were, only that they were made through social media over five months.

Kevin Johnston, 45, of Mississauga, Ont., is charged with wilful promotion of hatred. He is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

Johnston runs the website Freedom Report, but police would not say whether the charges are linked to that publication.

Ontario's attorney general, who gave consent for the charge to be laid, would not comment on the case.

But he says the government takes hate crimes seriously.