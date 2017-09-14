

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 19-year-old man was shot in the hand in the Kennedy Park area of Scarborough on Thursday morning, Toronto police say.

Const. Jenniferjit Sidhu said police were called to the area of Linden Avenue and Summer Drive, near Danforth Road and Midland Avenue, at 10:46 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

Emergency crews located a 19-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his right hand.

He was conscious and breathing. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Officers are canvassing the neighbourhood.

Corvette Junior Public School, located about 100 metres from the approximate location of the shooting, was placed in hold and secure.