Motorcycle rider pronounced dead in hospital following Brampton collision
Peel Regional Police headquarters is seen in this file photo.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, June 7, 2017 4:08PM EDT
A motorcycle rider has succumbed to his injuries in hospital following a collision in Brampton earlier today.
The accident happened near the intersection of Dixie Road and Advance Boulevard sometime before 12 p.m.
Police say the victim is a male; however his age has not been released.
The circumstances surrounding the incident also remain unclear.