Motorcyclist killed in North York crash after pinned by SUV
Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com
Published Monday, May 8, 2017 6:46PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, May 8, 2017 8:57PM EDT
A motorcyclist has died after being pinned beneath a vehicle in North York on Monday evening.
The multiple-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Wilson Avenue and Wilson Heights Boulevard, near Allen Road and Highway 401 around 6:30 p.m.
The motorcycle was struck by a black SUV making a left turn on Wilson Avenue, Toronto police Sgt. Alan Cohen told CP24 at the scene.
A man, believed to be in his 30s was rushed to Sunnybrook Hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died, Cohen added.
Wilson Avenue is closed in both directions between Tippett Road and Faywood Boulevard due to a police investigation.
TTC has diverted buses -- 96 Wilson, 165 Weston Road North, 186 Wilson Rocket -- in the area.
The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours.