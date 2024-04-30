Woman stabbed in downtown Toronto, suspect fled scene, say police
FILE - A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Published Tuesday, April 30, 2024 10:01PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, April 30, 2024 10:01PM EDT
Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was stabbed in downtown Toronto on Tuesday night.
The incident happened near Yonge and Dundas streets.
Toronto police say that they were called to the area around 9:15 p.m.
At the scene, officers found a woman in her 20s who had been stabbed.
She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction
Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-2222 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.