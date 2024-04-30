Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was stabbed in downtown Toronto on Tuesday night.

The incident happened near Yonge and Dundas streets.

Toronto police say that they were called to the area around 9:15 p.m.

At the scene, officers found a woman in her 20s who had been stabbed.

She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-2222 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.