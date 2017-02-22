

Web Staff , CP24.com





Here is some news you can use for Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017:

Transit:

Train service has been suspended on Line 4 between Bayview and Don Mills stations. Shuttle buses are operating.

Weather:

Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory for the City of Toronto as well as Halton, Peel, York and Durham regions.

Headlines:

One person is dead following a multi-vehicle collision in Hamilton this morning.

Fog and spring-like weather is in Toronto’s forecast today.

A man stabbed at a townhouse in Jamestown is in stable condition this morning.

Events:

Anti-bullying events are happening across Toronto and the rest of the country today in honour of Pink Shirt Day.

The Toronto Light Festival is on in the Distillery District until March 12.

Check out the Ice Breakers public art exhibition at various spots along Queens Quay.

Sports:

The Leafs fell to the Winnipeg Jets 5-4 last night at the Air Canada Centre.