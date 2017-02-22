Here is some news you can use for Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017:

Transit:

Train service has been suspended on Line 4 between Bayview and Don Mills stations. Shuttle buses are operating.

Weather:

Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory for the City of Toronto as well as Halton, Peel, York and Durham regions.

Headlines:

  • One person is dead following a multi-vehicle collision in Hamilton this morning.
  • Fog and spring-like weather is in Toronto’s forecast today.
  • A man stabbed at a townhouse in Jamestown is in stable condition this morning.

Events:

  • Anti-bullying events are happening across Toronto and the rest of the country today in honour of Pink Shirt Day.
  • The Toronto Light Festival is on in the Distillery District until March 12.
  • Check out the Ice Breakers public art exhibition at various spots along Queens Quay.

Sports:

The Leafs fell to the Winnipeg Jets 5-4 last night at the Air Canada Centre.