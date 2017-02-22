News you can use for Feb. 22, 2017
Fog shrouds Front and Wellington Streets in downtown Toronto on Nov. 21, 2012. (George Stamou/CTV Toronto)
Web Staff , CP24.com
Published Wednesday, February 22, 2017 7:36AM EST
Here is some news you can use for Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017:
Transit:
Train service has been suspended on Line 4 between Bayview and Don Mills stations. Shuttle buses are operating.
Weather:
Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory for the City of Toronto as well as Halton, Peel, York and Durham regions.
Headlines:
- One person is dead following a multi-vehicle collision in Hamilton this morning.
- Fog and spring-like weather is in Toronto’s forecast today.
- A man stabbed at a townhouse in Jamestown is in stable condition this morning.
Events:
- Anti-bullying events are happening across Toronto and the rest of the country today in honour of Pink Shirt Day.
- The Toronto Light Festival is on in the Distillery District until March 12.
- Check out the Ice Breakers public art exhibition at various spots along Queens Quay.
Sports:
The Leafs fell to the Winnipeg Jets 5-4 last night at the Air Canada Centre.