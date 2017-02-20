News you can use for Monday, Feb. 20, 2017
Web Staff , CP24.com
Published Monday, February 20, 2017 7:54AM EST
Today is Family Day and sunshine is in the forecast in Toronto for the holiday Monday. Here is some news you can use for Monday, Feb. 20, 2017:
Weather:
Environment Canada is calling for sunny skies and a high of 5 C in Toronto today.
Headlines:
- A man is in hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing near Dundas and Huron streets overnight.
- Police are investigating after a shooting victim was located outside the entrance to an apartment building in Etobicoke.
- A five-year-old girl remains in hospital following a serious crash in Whitby Sunday night.
Events:
- There are plenty of events on around the city for Family Day including family-focused events at the Royal Ontario Museum and the Art Gallery of Ontario.
- Head to the city’s east end today to take in Winter Stations, the public art exhibition featuring displays at Balmy Beach, Kew Beach, and Ashbridges Bay.
Sports:
- The Leafs defeated the Carolina Hurricanes last night 4-0.
- The West beat the East 192-182 in the NBA All-Star Game last night in New Orleans.