

Web Staff , CP24.com





Today is Family Day and sunshine is in the forecast in Toronto for the holiday Monday. Here is some news you can use for Monday, Feb. 20, 2017:

Weather:

Environment Canada is calling for sunny skies and a high of 5 C in Toronto today.

Headlines:

A man is in hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing near Dundas and Huron streets overnight.

Police are investigating after a shooting victim was located outside the entrance to an apartment building in Etobicoke.

A five-year-old girl remains in hospital following a serious crash in Whitby Sunday night.

Events:

There are plenty of events on around the city for Family Day including family-focused events at the Royal Ontario Museum and the Art Gallery of Ontario.

Head to the city’s east end today to take in Winter Stations, the public art exhibition featuring displays at Balmy Beach, Kew Beach, and Ashbridges Bay.

Sports: