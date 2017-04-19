

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A Niagara Regional Police officer has been charged with criminal harassment in connection with an alleged incident that occurred while he was off duty.

In a news release issued Wednesday, Niagara Regional Police say they began to investigate the officer after police were contacted by a member of the public on Feb. 28.

Police did not release details about the alleged incident but said it occurred in Niagara Region and happened while the officer was off duty.

On April 18, the officer, identified as Const. Mark Taks, was arrested and charged with criminal harassment and harassing telecommunications.

Investigators say Taks, who has been an officer with the Niagara Regional Police Service for two years, has been held pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice Wednesday.

Taks, who was working as a uniform patrol officer at the time of his arrest, has been suspended with pay, an action investigators say is in accordance with the Police Services Act of Ontario.

Police say they will not be commenting further on the case as the matter is before the courts.