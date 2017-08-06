

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Peel Regional Police’s airport division says no injuries were reported after two passenger planes clipped wings at Pearson Airport on Saturday night.

According to police, passengers were on board an outgoing LOT Polish Airlines plane and an incoming Air Canada flight when the two aircrafts clipped wings at the gate at around 10:20 p.m.

All passengers got off the planes safely and no injuries were reported.

The LOT flight was cancelled, forcing passengers to rebook their flights.

Police say no charges were laid in connection with the incident.

Air Canada spokesperson Peter Fitzpatrick said the aircraft had just landed from Punta Cana and was parking when it clipped wings with the LOT plane.

He added that the incident is currently under investigation.