

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





No injuries were reported after a fire broke out at a home in Whitby on Sunday night.

It happened at around 7:45 p.m. at a home on Irwin Drive, in the area of Brock Street South and Burns Street West.

Police say no one was home at the time and police are still trying to track down the owner of the home.

Neighbouring houses were evacuated as firefighters actively battled the blaze.

The fire is not considered to be suspicious and preliminary indications suggest that it was “accidental.”

The exact cause of the fire is not yet known.