No injuries reported after shots fired outside North York townhouse complex
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Thursday, October 12, 2017 5:31AM EDT
No injuries were reported after shots were fired outside a townhouse complex near York University early Thursday morning.
Shots rang out on The Chimneystack Road, near Steeles Avenue and Keele Street, at around 2 a.m., police confirm.
Investigators say bullet holes were found in a garage door but police could not say if shell casings were located at the scene.
No one was injured.
Police have not released any information on possible suspects.