

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





No injuries were reported after shots were fired outside a townhouse complex near York University early Thursday morning.

Shots rang out on The Chimneystack Road, near Steeles Avenue and Keele Street, at around 2 a.m., police confirm.

Investigators say bullet holes were found in a garage door but police could not say if shell casings were located at the scene.

No one was injured.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects.