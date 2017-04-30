No winning ticket for Saturday night's $20 million Lotto 649 jackpot
Lotto 649 tickets are shown in Toronto in a recent photo. (The Canadian Press/Richard Plume)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, April 30, 2017 7:00AM EDT
TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for the $20 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the $1 million guaranteed prize was claimed by a ticket purchased in Atlantic Canada.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on May 3 will grow to approximately $22 million.