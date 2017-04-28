

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Most of the articulated buses pulled from service amid a safety concern on Thursday night are back picking up commuters this morning, the TTC says.

On Thursday night the TTC took its entire fleet of 153 articulated buses off the roads after a suspected software error caused one of the vehicles to inexplicably speed up as the operator returned it to a storage yard in Scarborough.

Following the removal of the vehicles from service, TTC crews worked through the night to apply a “software patch” that was recommended by the manufacturer, NovaBus.

By 7 a.m., 125 of the buses had been returned to the roads, which is the number required for peak rush hour service.

“With the fleet grounded, TTC and Nova staff worked through the night to ensure the fleet was safe,” TTC Spokesperson Brad Ross said in a message posted to Twitter on Friday morning. “Safety of our employees, you, and all road users remains paramount in all we do.”

The TTC had previously said that most of the buses would not return to service until after the morning rush hour.

The articulated buses operate on several routes across the city -- Bathurst, Dufferin, Finch West, Sheppard East, Steeles Express and Keele.