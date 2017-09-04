

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





An Ontario Provincial Police officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries after he was dragged by a vehicle he pulled over during a “routine” traffic stop in Mississauga on Monday.

Peel Regional Police Const. Bally Saini told reporters at the scene that the officer was conducting a traffic stop at around 9 a.m. in the area of Highway 403 and Hurontario Street when the driver of the vehicle he had pulled over sped off, dragging the officer for a distance.

The vehicle involved in the incident was spotted fleeing northbound on Hurontario Street and the officer was rushed to hospital with injuries described at the time as "critical."

“It was very serious at first,” Saini said of the officer’s condition. “It has been downgraded to non-life-threatening now.”

Later in a social media post, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the injuries are minor and the officer, identified as Cons. Patrick Chatelain, is expected to make a full recovery.

The suspect vehicle has been described as a newer model, black Chrysler 300 with black rims and a Quebec licence plate. The plate number is FLK 8756, police added.

Saini said investigators believe there are four occupants inside the vehicle but detailed descriptions were not provided.

“We do advise if you do see this vehicle to contact Peel police and do not approach the vehicle,” she noted.

It is not clear why the officer decided to pull the vehicle over but Saini described the traffic stop as “routine.”

Members of the collision reconstruction unit and forensic identification unit are on scene conducting an investigation.

“They are going to be putting the pieces together,” Saini said.

The westbound Highway 403 off-ramp to Hurontario Street is closed as well as the eastbound Highway 403 on-ramp to southbound Hurontario Street.

The area is expected to be closed for several hours.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Peel Regional Police.