

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Ontario Provincial Police say one person is in custody in connection with a fatal fire in Fenelon Falls on Saturday night.

Members of the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP detachment as well as paramedic and fire services were called to a home on Oak Street in the Village of Fenelon Falls at around 9:30 p.m. for a reported house fire.

When crews arrived on scene and extinguished the flames, the lifeless body of an elderly man was found inside the residence.

The Office of the Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate the cause of the fatal fire.

Investigators also confirmed that one male has been taken into custody in connection with the incident but police have not said what charges, if any, he will face.

Police have not yet released the name or age of the deceased.

Officers say they do not believe there is currently any risk to public safety.