

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





The vicious beating of two men inside an illegal gambling den in North York last month has led to the arrest of one suspect and a search for three others.

The melee happened on Sept. 18 at about 8:15 p.m., after the victims, a father and son aged 52 and 27, entered an illegal gambling house in the basement of a unit in a retail plaza in the area of Yonge Street and Steeles Avenue.

Once inside, police allege four male suspects set upon them and attacked them with weapons including a flashlight and a shovel.

The assailants allegedly continued to beat the 27-year-old victim even after he lost consciousness.

During the incident, the 52-year-old father was eventually pushed out of the gambling den and locked out.

The 52-year-old victim then returned to the scene with a weapon of his own, a machete, in an attempt to rescue his son.

Police say the 52-year-old man’s machete was taken from him and he was assaulted with it.

Det. Andrew Lipkus told CTV News Toronto the father was struck on the head with the machete and suffered a brain bleed as a result.

He remains in hospital in serious condition.

On Oct. 2, a suspect identified as Keko Kapo of Ajax was arrested and charged.

He is facing two counts of assault with a weapon and two counts of aggravated assault.

Police are searching for three other suspects and said they are aware of a man who approached the victims carrying an axe in an attempt to help them. Investigators are looking to speak to this man.

The first outstanding suspect has been identified by police as Ronaldo Abraham, 30. He is described as a black male standing five-feet-nine inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He is sought for attempted murder, assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon.

The second outstanding suspect has been identified by police at Anthony Clarke, 28. He is described as a black male standing five-feet-nine inches tall, weighing 280 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He is wanted for assault with a weapon and aggravated assault.

A fourth suspect, spotted in surveillance camera footage that captured part of the incident has not yet been identified.

Police say the gaming house has been abandoned since the night of the incident.

Lipkus told CTV News Toronto that there are a “significant” number of illegal gambling dens in the city.

“The only time we hear about them is when a significant incident of violence occurs at them.”