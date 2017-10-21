One man dead after shooting in Newmarket: police
Police tape is pictured in this file photo (CP24/Tom Stefanac)
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Saturday, October 21, 2017 11:06PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, October 21, 2017 11:15PM EDT
A man has died after he was shot in central Newmarket on Saturday night.
York Regional Police say they were called to Yonge Street and Davis Drive sometime before 10:50 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
They arrived to find a male suffering from serious injuries.
He was taken to hospital for treatment where he later died.
Police say there are a large number of officers at the crime scene.