

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A man has died after he was shot in central Newmarket on Saturday night.

York Regional Police say they were called to Yonge Street and Davis Drive sometime before 10:50 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

They arrived to find a male suffering from serious injuries.

He was taken to hospital for treatment where he later died.

Police say there are a large number of officers at the crime scene.