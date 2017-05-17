

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A shooting outside a home in Richmond Hill has sent one man to hospital with minor injuries.

It happened on Berwick Crescent, in the area of Yonge Street and 16th Avenue, at around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators say neighbours contacted York Regional Police to report the sound of gunshots in the area.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 21-year-old man suffering from two gunshot wounds.

He was transported to a trauma centre with minor injuries.

Police say it appears the shooting occurred outside of the victim’s home but he ended up going inside the house to seek help.

Police have not released any information about possible suspects.

Members of York Regional Police’s criminal investigation bureau are leading the investigation.