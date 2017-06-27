

Rachael D'Amore, CP24.com





Emergency crews remain at the scene of a two-alarm fire at a downtown high-rise building where at least one person was rescued by firefighters.

The blaze broke out at around 8:30 a.m. at the Wellesley Central Residences on 490 Sherbourne Street, near Wellesley Street.

Crews arrived to find smoke billowing out of windows on the third floor and evacuated the building.

Video provided to CTV News Toronto and CP24 by a viewer shows one person standing on a ledge on the exterior of the building while wafts of dark smoke escape a nearby window.

Toronto Fire Services says one person was rescued from the third floor by firefighters. It’s unclear if they suffered any injuries.

The main body of the fire has since been knocked down but Toronto Fire says that crews are still working on putting out the remainder of the fire and clearing any lingering smoke.

A total of nine trucks and 35 firefighters responded to the call this morning and remain at the scene.