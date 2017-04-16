One person suffers serious burns after house fire in Guildwood
FILE PHOTO
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Sunday, April 16, 2017 10:10PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, April 16, 2017 11:15PM EDT
Toronto paramedics say one person suffered serious burns after a house in Scarborough’s Guildwood area on Sunday night.
Toronto firefighters say they were called to a home on Overture Road, near Kingston and Galloway roads, at about 9:20 p.m.
Three occupants of the home were rescued but one suffered serious burns and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
The fire was knocked down by 9:47 p.m.
Fire officials told CTV Toronto the fire may have been caused by a cigarette.