

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





One person is being treated in hospital after a shooting at a Chinatown housing co-op.

Shots rang out at the building in the Queen Street West and Augusta Avenue area shortly after 4 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they were unable to locate a victim. However police later confirmed that someone injured in the shooting walked into hospital to be treated. The extant of that person’s injuries was not known.

Yellow police tape cordoned off the building where the shooting happened Tuesday evening and police continue to investigate.

There is no word so far on possible charges or suspects.