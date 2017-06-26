

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





The province has called for an independent public inquiry into the case of a former nurse convicted of killing eight seniors in long-term care homes in Ontario.

Attorney General Yasir Naqvi and Health Minister Eric Hoskins announced Monday they are moving to appoint a commissioner to lead a public inquiry into the circumstances of the deaths.

The decision comes the same day as Elizabeth Wettlaufer, who pleaded guilty last month to eight counts of first-degree murder, four counts of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault, was sentenced to life in prison with no eligibility for parole for 25 years.

“On behalf of the Ontario government, we want to express our deepest condolences to the victims, their families and the communities in Woodstock and London and the surrounding areas,” Naqvi and Hoskins said in a statement.

Despite Wettlaufer’s crimes, the ministers added they want to assure the public that the 78,000 residents in publicly funded long-term care homes are safe.

“It is our hope that through the inquiry process, we will get the answers we need to help ensure that a tragedy such as this does not happen again,” the statement read.

Details of the inquiry are expected to be finalized shortly and the provincial government will make them available to the public once they have been approved by cabinet.