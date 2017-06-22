

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The union representing thousands of liquor store employees in Ontario has opened up a strike headquarters directly across from the LCBO's head office in Toronto ahead of a possible labour disruption next week.

The Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU), which represents approximately 8,000 LCBO workers, set up shop outside the LCBO headquarters at 43 Freeland Street on Thursday morning.

Workers will be in a legal strike position as of midnight on June 26 and in anticipation of a potential work stoppage, the LCBO has extended hours at a number of stores to allow customers to stock up ahead of the Canada Day long weekend.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, OPSEU President Warren ‘Smokey’ Thomas said workers do not want to go on strike.

"We want to bargain a collective agreement but we want one that actually addresses the workplace issues because over the last three rounds of bargaining, the employer is getting more and more aggressive, creating more and more part-time work, shedding full-time jobs and using agency workers who make minimum wage," Thomas said.

Thomas would not discuss how far apart the two sides are when it comes to key issues.

"I believe there is a deal to be had… the bargaining team is back at the hotel. They are going around the clock with the employer trying to get a deal and we’ve got our fingers crossed and our toes crossed that we get a deal," he added.

"What our folks have put forward is reasonable."

In the event of a strike, the LCBO says agency stores and grocery stores will not be impacted.