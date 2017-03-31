

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 56-year-old Oshawa man has been arrested and charged in connection with as many as 15 sightings of anti-Muslim graffiti on bus shelters and other transit infrastructure throughout Durham region.

Durham Regional Police say that between Feb. 25 and March 30, officers were called to investigate 15 incidents of anti-Muslim phrases spray-painted on transit property in Pickering, Ajax, Whitby and Oshawa.

On Thursday, police allege they saw a suspect spray-painting anti-Muslim graffiti on a bus shelter in Oshawa. They arrested the man without incident.

A suspect identified as Joseph Porco is charged with 15 counts of mischief under $5,000.

He was remanded into custody pending a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Const. Hatry at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 2732, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.