

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One worker has been rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition following an industrial accident in Brampton this morning.

It happened on Biscayne Crescent, in the area of Steeles Avenue and First Gulf Boulevard, at around 11:42 a.m.

Peel paramedics said a male employee was transported to hospital in critical condition following an explosion.

The injured employee, according to police, was conscious when emergency officials arrived at the scene.

It is not clear what type of work the victim was doing at the time of the accident.

Police had few details about where the incident took place, saying only that it occurred at an “industrial” building.

There are currently no evacuations in place in the area or inside the building.

The Ministry of Labour has been called in to investigate.