

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Toronto police allege a man chased a parking enforcement officer through oncoming traffic on a busy downtown street and then threw a cup of coffee in his face after he received a ticket on Tuesday night.

Police say that at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday night, a parking enforcement officer was writing tickets in the area of Portland Street and Queen Street West.

A man received a ticket and became upset with the parking enforcement officer.

He allegedly followed the enforcement officer with his vehicle.

Investigators allege that while heading south on Portland Street towards King Street, the man accelerated his car at a high rate of speed and drove into oncoming traffic, eventually cornering the parking enforcement officer at the traffic lights at Portland Street and King Street West.

The man then allegedly threw a full cup of hot coffee at the officer, hitting him in the face.

Later that night, a suspect identified as 22-year-old Omar Darkhabani of Oakville was charged with one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and one count of assault a peace officer with a weapon.

He is scheduled to appear in court at Old City Hall on Oct. 16 at 11 a.m.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call police at 416-808-1400.