

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





The Progressive Conservative party would make significant cuts to hydro rates, expand the TTC subway and cut the middle-class tax by 22.5 per cent if elected, CTV News has learned.

PC Leader Patrick Brown is expected to announce his party’s election plan – the 80-page “People’s Guarantee” – on Saturday at the Toronto Congress Centre.

Here is a list of the key points from the party’s election plan:

There would be “significant reduction to hydro rates” that goes beyond the Liberal party’s 25 per cent cut

The party would take control of the TTC subway lines, relieving Toronto of “significant costs”

An expansion would come to the TTC subway system

A tax cut of 22.5 per cent would come for the middle-class

There would be an additional $1.9 billion for mental health initiatives over the next decade

Daycare tax write-offs would become available to parents

15,000 long-term care spaces would be added to the province

The party plans to allocate $1 billion toward the province’s $311.9 billion debt

A Forum Research poll conducted on Oct. 24 and 25 found that Brown holds a 20 point lead over the governing Liberals. The PCs did well with responders between the ages of 45 and 54, 55 and 64 (49 and 46 per cent support respectively) and individuals who earn more than $100,000 per year (49 per cent support).

The poll surveyed 946 Ontario adults and was considered accurate + or – three per cent, 19 times out of 20.

Ontarians are set to vote on June, 7, 2018 for the provincial election.

With files from CTV News Toronto's Paul Bliss