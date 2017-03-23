

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





An 81-year-old man who was struck by a car while crossing a street in the City of Markham on Wednesday morning died of his injuries in hospital on Thursday.

York Regional Police say that at 8:50 a.m. on Wednesday, the victim was crossing a street in the area of 16th Avenue and Mint Leaf Gate, when he was struck by a Honda Civic.

The pedestrian was rushed to hospital trauma centre for treatment but died of his injuries on Thursday.

Investigators say the 91-year-old woman driving the Civic was attempting to make a turn and struck the pedestrian.

She and her 92-year-old male passenger were not injured.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7704, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).