

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One man was rushed to hospital after he was struck by a car in Etobicoke late Saturday night.

It happened near Dundas Street West and The East Mall shortly before midnight.

Paramedics initially said the man, who is believed to be in his 50s, was taken to a trauma centre with possibly life-threatening injuries. Police later said the victim's injuries are not critical.

Police have not said if any charges will be laid in connection with the crash.